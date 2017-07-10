‘On the Town’ Opening at Sacramento Music Circus on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone De Alba and Paul Robins recently sat down with the stars of "On the Town," Matt Loehr and Jennifer Cody.

You might recognize Matt Loehr, who plays Chip, from several other Music Circus performances including "The Producers," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "The Pajama Game" and "Seven Brides for Sevent Brothers." He's also starred in several Broadway productions including "The Book of Mormon" and "Mary Poppins."

Jennifer Cody, who stars as Hildy Esterhazy, also has an impressive resume. She's had roles in "Oklahoma!" "West Side Story," and "Bye Bye Birdie" at the Music Circus. She's also had roles in the Broadway productions of "A Christmas Story," "Shrek the Musical" and "Grease," to name a few.

"On the Town" is at the Music Circus for one week only, from July 11-16. It's the first time the show has been at the Music Circus since 1961 and the show has several Broadway veterans in the cast. The show is known for its soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and its beautiful and complex choreography.

Get your tickets here, or by calling (916) 557-1999. For more information, including showtimes, visit SacramentoMusicCircus.com.