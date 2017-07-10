Rio Vista Man Accused of Molesting Multiple Children

RIO VISTA — A Rio Vista man has been arrested on child molestation charges, according to police.

The man has been charged on multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The arrest comes after more than three weeks of investigations and interviews, involving multiple victims. Rio Vista police detectives were assisted by multiple child welfare agencies because of the number and locations of the victims, all of whom are related to the suspect. The suspect’s name is not being released in order to protect the identities of the victims.

The man has been booked into the Solano County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

Rio Vista police are continuing their investigation to determine if there are other victims who have not been identified. The suspect’s