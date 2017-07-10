River Cleanup Just One Part of ‘Love Sacramento’ Volunteer Effort

SACRAMENTO — A handful of volunteers in matching t-shirts got a early start Monday, helping clean up the banks along the American River Parkway.

“We are loving on the City of Sacramento through acts of service with different organizations throughout Sacramento area,” E2 Church Outreach Director Lana Spellman said.

The volunteers are from E2 Church. Their mission Monday was to clean up the American River Parkway as part of the “Love Sacramento” program.

Ronnie Lim chose to bring his 7-year-old twin sons Alex and Ben to come along for the trip, hoping they learn the value of community service.

“If they don’t see you actually going out and volunteering in your community, how are they going to learn? So I think it’s imperative that parents show the way and path for their children,” Lim, E2’s creative director, told FOX40.

Last year, the American River Parkway Foundation says thousands of volunteers picked up more than 38,000 pounds of trash. The “Love Sacramento” group wants to pick up more this year.

Lim’s sons have a lofty goal.

“Fifty-six million!” they said.

While that might be a bit of a stretch, they did pick up quite a bit of garbage Monday — most of which was left behind by Fourth of July weekend crowds.

Learn about the next volunteer events by clicking here.