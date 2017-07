Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adrenna Alkhas, marketing and communication director of The Stanislaus County Fair, joined us to talk about all the great festivities you can enjoy this year. Receive free admission to the fair until 3pm on Sundays, compliments of Fox40!

More info:

The Stanislaus County Fair

July 14-23

900 N. Broadway, Turlock, CA

(209) 668-1333

StanCoFair.com