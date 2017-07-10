I-80 Near Nevada State Line Reopens as Farad Fire Continues to Burn

TRUCKEE — Interstate 80 at the California-Nevada state line has reopened, a day after a brush fire led to a closure in both directions.

The Farad Fire has burned about 600 acres in Sierra County, about 12 miles northeast of Truckee. It is only 5 percent contained.

Westbound I-80 is now open as well to one lane between Highway 267 and Nevada state line. #FaradFire — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 11, 2017

The 25-mile stretch of I-80 at Gold Ranch was closed Monday afternoon.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire, but the Washoe County Health Department in Nevada issued an air quality warning for the Reno-Sparks area.