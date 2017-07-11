15 Rental Cars Stolen from Sacramento International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Investigators say 15 rental cars were stolen from an Avis at Sacramento International Airport recently.

The summer travel season keeps rental car businesses busy, but sometimes cars are rented using false information and they are never returned.

One of the cars was recovered after a chase ending in the Meadowview area. Gregory Taylor, 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, felony evasion and violating his probation.

Investigators say an electronic license plate reader recognized the car as stolen. It was reported missing from the airport on July 7.

Police say Taylor was found with another set of keys on him and will try to determine if he is connected to any other airport car thefts.