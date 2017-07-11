Butte County Sheriff Warns of Wall Fire Donation Scams

BUTTE COUNTY — An unfortunate reality of most disasters or crises is that some will try to take advantage of people just trying to help.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they have gotten reports of scams purporting to be Wall Fire fundraising efforts. The scammers are pretending to be victims of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of Tuesday, 41 homes were destroyed by the Wall Fire. Thousands more were threatened, Cal Fire said.

Butte County has a list of legitimate organizations on its website.