Deadly Citrus Bug Found in Roseville Backyard

PLACER COUNTY — Citrus growers in Placer County are fighting a tiny but mighty enemy. They may be the size of a grain of rice but these bugs have the power to destroy livelihoods.

During a routine sweep on July 6, agriculture officials in Placer County found one of the bugs linked to the mass depletion of citrus plants in Florida. The Asian Citrus Psyllid was found in a residential back yard in West Roseville.

“It could all potentially put us all out of business if it’s not contained in the appropriate manner, and quickly,” said Rich Colwell, Thundering Herd Mandarin Ranch.

Last year when officials found one of the bugs they were able to contain the problem by issuing a quarantine. The quarantine prohibited moving or selling citrus from or into the quarantine zone which includes large portions of Roseville, Lincoln, Rocklin and Granite Bay.

This time around the bug they located was tested and was found to not be carrying the deadly Citrus Greening disease.

Green Acres Nursery in Roseville lies within the Quarantine Area, where by law, they now cannot sell citrus plants to customers who live outside the quarantine zone.

Officials ask customers to buy from stores instead.

For what’s already growing in your patio or yard, keep an eye out for these signs: tiny eggs on new leaves, asymmetrical yellowing on older leaves, or fruit that stays green and never turns orange.

If you see any of these, contact your local Agriculture department right away.

“Have them come and take a look, so that they can protect not just your trees, but the trees of the farmers and residents in the neighborhood,” Colwell said.