Downtown Lodi Businesses on the Fence About Parking Meter Plan

LODI -- Some business owners in Lodi say they are on the fence about a plan to install parking meters downtown.

A meeting between business and city leaders took place Tuesday to discuss the plan.

Business owners FOX40 spoke with say they were left with a lot of questions like how much parking would cost, how long visitors would be able to park and if the meters would deter people from parking downtown in the first place.

Some would rather see another parking garage, but with better lighting, be built.