APPLEGATE — A brush fire burning north of Auburn has prompted a mandatory evacuation order from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Homes along Clipper Gap, Clipper Creek, Noole and Cerro Vista roads have been told to evacuate.

It was unknown what started the fire or how much it had grown.

Clipper Creek is under MANDATORY evacuation. Hard closure at Clipper Gap Rd & Applegate Rd. pic.twitter.com/HKVx4XSR0A — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 11, 2017