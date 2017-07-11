First Time Home Buying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is chatting with CEO,President of Catalyst Mortgage in Sacramento Brandon Haefele about the housing market in the Sacramento region.

Fewer than half of the households in the Sacramento region can afford to buy a home, according to a California Association of Realtors report.

In fact, wanna-be homebuyers would need to earn at least $66,000 a year in order to qualify for the median-priced home of $320,000 in Sacramento County. The annual income minimum increases to $89,400 for the $435,000 median-priced home in Placer County.

Yep, buying a home here is pricey – and qualifying for a mortgage is tough for many families. But a couple of actions could make qualifying for a mortgage a bit easier: