Gary is hanging out at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park getting a preview of their upcoming event “Hands on History: Commerce at the Fort" which will take place July 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fort visitors are invited to spend the day enjoying hands-on activities helping the “laundresses,” seamstresses, cooks and leather workers make belts, pouches, outer-ware, and saddlery. In addition, there will be a display of guns and weapons from the Gold Rush era and demonstrations of black powder weaponry in action including the crowd-favorite firing of Sutter’s cannon. As a highlight, historian and author Cheryl Anne Stapp will deliver special presentations at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the Distillery to talk about her recent book titled Before the Gold Rush.