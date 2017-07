DONNER SUMMIT — The California Highway Patrol says one person had minor injuries after a PG&E helicopter crashed at the top of Donner Summit on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say six people were on board but only two people were hurt.

Photos posted on the CHP – Truckee Facebook page show the craft on its side.

According to the FAA, the helicopter clipped a tree while trying to land near Kidd Lake in Kingvale.