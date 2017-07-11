Four Suspects Get Away in Two Stolen Cars After South Natomas Home Invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH NATOMAS -- Around 3:45 a.m. the Sacramento Police Department responded to a home invasion robbery near West El Camino and Seamist Drive.

Victims reported a group of about four masked suspects rushed into an apartment unit at "The Vue" apartment complex stealing personal items.

The officers say the suspects got away after stealing two cars from the parking lot.

No one inside the home was hurt.

At this time there is no suspect description available and the make and model of the stolen cars are not being released.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.