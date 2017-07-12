Art Mix: Sugar Rush

Posted 3:02 PM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:43PM, July 12, 2017


The Crocker Art Museum is hosting it's monthly Art Mix party tomorrow!  Art Mix brings together art, entertainment, food, and drinks with a unique theme.  The theme of this event is inspired by the pages of contemporary art magazine "Hi-Fructose."  Stephanie Longoria, public engagement coordinator, joined us to talk about the event.  Also, performance artist "Deaja Girl on Fire" gave us a live hula hoop performance.  She will be just one of the amazing artists featured at Art Mix.  Enjoy a night of amazing art at Art Mix: Sugar Rush!

More info:
Crocker Art Museum: Art Mix Sugar Rush
216 O. Street
(916) 808-7372
CrockerArt.org
Facebook: CrockerArtMuseum