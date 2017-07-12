Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Crocker Art Museum is hosting it's monthly Art Mix party tomorrow! Art Mix brings together art, entertainment, food, and drinks with a unique theme. The theme of this event is inspired by the pages of contemporary art magazine "Hi-Fructose." Stephanie Longoria, public engagement coordinator, joined us to talk about the event. Also, performance artist "Deaja Girl on Fire" gave us a live hula hoop performance. She will be just one of the amazing artists featured at Art Mix. Enjoy a night of amazing art at Art Mix: Sugar Rush!

More info:

Crocker Art Museum: Art Mix Sugar Rush

216 O. Street

(916) 808-7372

CrockerArt.org

Facebook: CrockerArtMuseum