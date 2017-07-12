Car Fire Spreads to Apartment Building in the Arden-Arcade Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDEN-ARCADE -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire after cars and part of an apartment building were destroyed early Wednesday.

Around 3 a.m. fire crews responded to a car fire that had spread to two other cars and an apartment building located near 2600 Albatross Way.

According the Sacramento Metro Fire Dept the fire started in the car, spread to two other cars parked in front of the complex and spread to the front unit of the complex.

The apartment has six units total; only one family in the front unit was displaced and is being being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured during the fire.

Disputes occurred between neighbors according to the Sac Metro Fire Dept, so the Sacramento Police Department also responded to the scene.

Police and fire arson are investigating those disputes and how the fire started.