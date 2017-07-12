‘Dancing Dan’ Back on His Feet Following Brutal Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A homeless man known as Dancing Dan is back to his dancing ways after he was attacked while he was sleeping last month.

Dan is known as an icon of sorts in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood. Residents have seen him dancing and waving signs along Arden Way and Morse Avenue off and on for the last 20 years. He's known as a gentle and amiable man, in his trademark Spider-Man costume.

Dan is back on the streets, dancing once again. You can now usually find him near the intersection of Fulton and Marconi.

He still has stitches and staples in his head from the beating, but he says he is feeling great.

After being released from the hospital he moved to a nursing facility and now stays in a boarding house. That cost is paid for by the more than $11,000 raised by the community to help him.