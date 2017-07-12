Family-Owned Stockton Business Forced to Close Doors After Burglary

STOCKTON — A family-owned Stockton business is closing up after it was burglarized Tuesday.

An employee at a nearby business saw a blue truck driving away from the scene and called the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department.

The store, DC Hat Shack, specialized in southeast Asian merchandise. The merchandise is designed by employees and can only be found at their store.

The burglars stole costume jewelry, hats and a cash register with money in it.

This is the second time the store has been burglarized since opening in September 2016.

After the first burglary, they were able to replenish the stolen merchandise. This time around, they’ll have to shut their doors down and sell their wares online.