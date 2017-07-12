Fight Homelessness with Cake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Foley, executive director of Sacramento Self-Help Housing, and Patrick Kennedy, district 2 supervisor, joined us to talk about the upcoming 'Let Them Eat Cake' event. The goal of Sacramento Self-Help Housing is to provide housing for the homeless. The 15th Annual "Let Them Eat Cake" is a fundraiser featuring a cake competition that directly benefits the foundation. Help those in need find homes with Sacramento Self-Help Housing!

More info:

Sacramento Self-Help Housing

'Let Them Eat Cake'

Thursday, 5:30-8:30pm

Beatnik Studios

723 S. Street

(916) 341-0593

SacSelfHelp.org