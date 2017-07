× Fire Burning near Valley Springs Prompts Evacuations

VALLEY SPRINGS — A fire burning in Calaveras County has prompted evacuations.

The fire began Wednesday afternoon at Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive near Valley Springs, according to Cal Fire, but officials say just one structure is immediately threatened.

The fire had burned 50 acres in the area, firefighters said.

#QuailFire now 50 acres. Evacuations in place. Fire is burning to the northeast. pic.twitter.com/eDsDpEnPjB — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) July 12, 2017

The fire was started by a push mower, according to officials.

#BREAKING Cause of the #QuailFire in Calaveras County determined to be a push mower improperly used. Owner cited. pic.twitter.com/6CVAstiDsV — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) July 13, 2017