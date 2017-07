Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Susan Voskuil, eduation manager with Verge Center for the Arts, joined us on the patio to talk about the clay drop-in studio that they offer. Get your hands dirty and learn to sculpt with clay every Saturday at Verge Center for the Arts!

More info:

Verge Center for the Arts: Clay Drop-In Studio

Every Saturday, 10am-1pm

625 S. Street

Pay at the door

(916) 448-2985

VergeArt.com