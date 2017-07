Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local musician Dave Bass is performing on July 15 in Sacramento at the Antiquite Maison Privee in midtown.

Dave who recently retired as a Deputy Attorney General to pursue his musical career 24/7, has become an internationally recognized jazz pianist. His most recent album “NYC Sessions,” was awarded a coveted 4 star review by DownBeat, the world’s premier jazz magazine and singled out by DownBeat as one of the “best jazz albums of 2015.”