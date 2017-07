Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YES Company is hosting their annual production at the Gallo Center for Arts in Modesto. This time around they will be performing the 80s musical "Footloose." The group got to work with choreographer Mic Thompson; he has worked with Michael Jackson and has choreographed for Disney.

Show dates are:

July 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 P.M.

July 23 and 30 at 3:00 P.M.