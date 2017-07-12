Renovations Underway at Placer County Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Crews broke ground Wednesday on long-awaited renovations at the Placer County Fairgrounds.

This is the first significant makeover for the fairgrounds in 80 years.

The first phase of renovations include Jones and Johnson halls and the surrounding landscaping. That work is expected to wrap up in November.

The second phase is a new, 5,000-capacity, 130,000 square-foot event and recreation center on the other side of the fairgrounds.

Those whole project has an estimated price tag of $33 million.

Placer County Supervisor Jack Duran said he and his wife got married in Johnson Hall 24 years ago. He says he's happy couples will be able to enjoy the hall for decades to come.