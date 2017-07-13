Adopt a Pet: Baxter

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA brought along Baxter. He is looking for a new home.
|Animal ID
|14712612
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
|Age
|7 years 11 months 26 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Brown/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|5/27/2017
|Adoption Price
|$100.00
I lived with dogs in my previous home.
I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.
One of the happiest (when he's with people) and friendliest (he seems to be a little hurt when he can't greet everyone he sees) guys you can meet, 90 pound Baxter is very loving, has almost mastered polite leash walking and already knows "sit."
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.