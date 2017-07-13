Adopt a Pet: Baxter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA brought along Baxter. He is looking for a new home.

Animal ID 14712612 Species Dog Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix Age 7 years 11 months 26 days Gender Male Size Large Color Brown/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs Adoption Price $100.00

I lived with dogs in my previous home.

I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.

I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.

One of the happiest (when he's with people) and friendliest (he seems to be a little hurt when he can't greet everyone he sees) guys you can meet, 90 pound Baxter is very loving, has almost mastered polite leash walking and already knows "sit."

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.