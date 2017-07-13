Alfred Angelo Bridal Shop Shuts its Doors without Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- From wedding bliss to wedding pissed.

"Something needs to be done because it's not fair!" said Katie Kortuem.

Kortuem echoed the concerns of brides across the country Thursday night, brides learning that the central part of their big day -- their bridal gowns -- are bound up in a planned bankruptcy that led owners of Alfred Angelo to abruptly shutter this Roseville location and the rest of its stores nationwide.

"Like they literally called me two days ago and said 'Your slip is in, you can pick it up in August when your dress comes.' I thought it was a joke, I can't really believe it," Kortuem said.

The joke in this scenario, if that's what you want to call it, appears to be one Alfred Angelo is playing on its employees as well

Our cameras caught them boxing up inventory even though they received corporate instructions to go home and not answer the store phones.

They didn't pick up when FOX40 rang the line in Roseville.

The future Mrs. Bodner did get them to talk a little.

"So you feel like people at the top knew this was happening and just strung the customers along. I'm sure, I'm sure they had to have known. I mean the poor girls in there, I went in to get information and they were like we just wake up tomorrow with no job, they have no idea, they literally called us this morning and said don't open," Kortuem said.

Alfred Angelo has reportedly hired a Miami-based law firm and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection. Those behind the decisions that played out today may really need protection from brides jilted not at the altar, but at their stores.

"Luckily mine is 11 months out. I have time to go dress shopping again, but I cannot imagine being someone whose wedding is in a couple months and not having time to go get something else. I just can't believe it!" Kortuem said.