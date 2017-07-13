Elementary School Opens in Elk Grove’s Laguna Ridge Neighborhood

ELK GROVE — There’s nothing like the feeling you get when getting ready for your first day of school.

“I woke up as early as I can,” 9-year-old Caitlin Subejano said.

Subejano gets to use some brand new pens at her brand new school, Zehnder Ranch Elementary in Elk Grove.

In fact, the school is so new that crews were still assembling bike racks Thursday morning.

The state-of-the-art school has 35 solar-ready classrooms built for 900 students, including 700 year-round students.

“A lot of great new compatibility with technology,” Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton. “Skylights in the classrooms, great light, great learning environment.”

The school is named after a prominent Zehnder family that was in the dairy and beef business in Elk Grove, hence the Longhorn mascot.

Zehnder is the 42nd elementary school in Elk Grove, but the first in the city’s Laguna Ridge neighborhood.