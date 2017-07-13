Jimmy Carter Taken for Observation After Suffering From Dehydration

CANADA — Former President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated and was admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, while working on a Habitat for Humanity project on Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said in a statement that Carter, 92, grew dehydrated after “working in the hot sun.” He added that the 39th president is “okay.”

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson Anne Bennett told CNN Carter was admitted to St. Boniface Hospital. The Carter Center said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution and former first lady Rosalynn Carter is with him.

“President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” Reckford said.

He added, “He has asked us to continue with our day.”

Canada’s Global News reported the former president said “I’m tired” and sat down before he was taken to the hospital.

Carter and the former first lady are in Winnipeg, where the weather is sunny and in the high 60s, working on their annual Habitat for Humanity “Carter Work Project.” They are working with the organization to build 150 homes this week. The Carters were pictured earlier Thursday morning in hard hats with toolbelts around their waists.

“Habitat for Humanity is the best way I’ve found in my life to put my Christian faith into action,” President Carter told volunteers Thursday, according to a tweet from Reckford.

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, tweeted the 41st president’s well wishes Thursday afternoon.

“President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush wishing President Carter a quick recovery today: ‘God bless him, and we hope he is fine,'” McGrath tweeted.