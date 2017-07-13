Man Trapped in ATM Slips Notes to Customers Begging for Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Oops. A contractor's day on the job took an eventual turn for the worse when he wound up stuck inside an ATM room according to Action 10 News.

It happened at a Bank of America. Police say a contractor was changing a lock to a room connected to the ATM - but ended up getting stuck inside.

The contractor had no phone with him, so he sent help messages to folks using the ATM by sliding them through the receipt slot.

The message read, "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****."

"We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke," Senior Officer Richard Olden told Action 10 News.

Police had to kick down the door to get the contractor out.

The contractor wasn't hurt, but he was stuck inside the room for about two hours.