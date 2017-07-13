KTXL FOX40 is looking for a producer knowledgeable in all aspects of the content gathering, production and delivery process.

The candidate must have a rock-solid foundation of sound journalistic practices, and must be able to manage people and news gathering processes in a dynamic news gathering in an environment that is constantly changing.

Position requires excellent writing and editing abilities, both for accuracy and speed. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to) ordering graphics and pre-production, creating in-studio presentation segments, writing and editing stories and coordinating satellite and microwave liveshots.

Must have good interpersonal communications skills, working closely with anchors, reporters, photographers, assignment editors and managers.

To apply, visit Tribune Media’s careers page. Job ID #2017-45987