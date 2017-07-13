Rebel Rose at Artmix Sugar Rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at the Crocker Art Museum getting a preview of ArtMix Sugar Rush.

On July 13, the theme is ArtMix Sugar Rush, to tie in to our summer exhibition of pop surrealist, contemporary art called Turn the Page: The First Ten Years of Hi-Fructose. (Art Mix Sugar Rush ties in to the Hi-Fructose name of the exhibition.) Hi-Fructose is an influential “new contemporary art magazine”, and our summer exhibition brings works from 51 artists who have appeared in the magazine in its first decade into the museum setting.