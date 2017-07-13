Shia LaBeouf ‘Deeply Ashamed’ of His Behavior

(CNN) — Actor Shia LaBeouf has apologized for his behavior during his arrest over the weekend.

The “Transformers” star posted the apology on Wednesday on his official Twitter account.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” his statement read.

LaBeouf was arrested on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

Related: Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested on public drunkenness charge

Body camera video released by authorities showed a surly, uncooperative LaBeouf yelling profanities at police.

In his statement the actor said, “I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint.”

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” LaBeouf said. “It is a new low. A low I hope is bottom.”

Related: Shia LaBeouf arrest video latest chapter in troubled past

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” he added.