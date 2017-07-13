Stockton Police Investigating Homicide Near Bonaire Circle

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation near Bonaire Circle.

Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, citizens flagged down law enforcement who were in the area of West Lane and the Calaveras River. The citizens stated there was an injured man in the homeless encampment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point investigators do not know how he died but say there’s definite trauma to his body.

There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

Homicide investigation off Bonaire Circle in #Stockton investigators are still trying to determine whether man was shot or stabbed. pic.twitter.com/v4IrBvME87 — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) July 13, 2017