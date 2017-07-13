Two Stockton Men Arrested for Homicide Near El Dorado Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard

STOCKTON — Two men have been arrested for a shooting homicide that took place near El Dorado Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard on July 5.

Around 4 p.m. a 25-year-old man and his passenger were shot at while in the car.

Police say the wounded man behind the wheel crashed into a parked car at a muffler shop on South before falling out of his driver’s side door and dying in the street. The passenger was uninjured.

Detectives arrested Alexis Roldan, 19, and Nicholas Banales, also 19 years old, for the homicide.

