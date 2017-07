NATOMAS — A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in an apartment fire in North Sacramento officials said.

Fire on Wilson Avenue has been extinguished, confined to one apartment. One adult female confirmed deceased. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/zyE7VNMbVg — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 13, 2017

Firefighters responded to the fire on Wilson Avenue, off Northgate Boulevard.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted that a person was reportedly trapped inside.

Apartment fire, 500 block of Wilson Avenue, reports of a person trapped inside. Crews taking fire attack and searching now. pic.twitter.com/ge2qMbKoQR — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 13, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.