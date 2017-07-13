Your Weekend, July 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone have a list of events for you to enjoy this weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.

2054 The Tour: Earth, Wind and Fire and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers

Golden 1 Center

Thurs 8 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/2054-tour-earth-wind-fire-chic-featuring-nile-rodgers/

On the Town

Wells Fargo Pavilion

Thurs. & Sat. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/on-the-town/

Eppie's Great Race

American River Parkway

Sat. 7:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/eppies-great-race-2/

California State Fair

Cal Expo

Gate Hours: Fri. - Sun. 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Midway closes later)

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/california-state-fair/

Make It A Night Pick

Sacramento Japanese Film Festival

Crest Theatre

Fri. 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sun 2pm-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-japanese-film-festival/

WHERE TO EAT:

Oishii Sushi

WHERE TO GET A DRINK:

Dive Bar