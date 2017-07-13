Your Weekend, July 13

Paul and Simone have a list of events for you to enjoy this weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.
2054 The Tour: Earth, Wind and Fire and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers
Golden 1 Center
Thurs 8 p.m.
On the Town
Wells Fargo Pavilion
Thurs. & Sat. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.
Eppie's Great Race
American River Parkway
Sat. 7:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
California State Fair
Cal Expo
Gate Hours: Fri. - Sun. 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Midway closes later)
Make It A Night Pick
Sacramento Japanese Film Festival
Crest Theatre
Fri. 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sun 2pm-6pm
