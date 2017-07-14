Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordyn Anderson of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming "Concerts in the Park." Cecil's Taste Food Truck will be there showcasing their amazing food for the last time this year! Owner Cecil Rhodes joined us to talk about the event and show off some of the great food that they will be serving. Check out Cecil's Taste Food Truck at Concerts in the Park!Concerts in the ParkFridays now through July 21st5-9pmCesar Chavez Plaza(916) 442-8575