Celebrate Ice Cream with Leatherby’s!

Leatherby's Family Creamery serves up some of the finest homemade ice cream around. July is National Ice Cream Month and Sunday just so happens to be National Ice Cream Day. What better way to celebrate than with your favorite local ice cream. Danielle and Jake Leatherby joined us to share some of their incredible ice cream and show off an all new flavor. They are now offering twix caramel crunch! Your favorite candy bar is now mixed with delicious Leatherby's ice cream!
More info:
Leatherby's Family Creamery
3 Locations:
-Arden Way
-Citrus Heights
-Elk Grove
Leatherbys.net
Facebook: Leatherby's Family Creamery