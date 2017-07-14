El Dorado Western Railroad Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO -- The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department is investigating this vandalism case at the El Dorado Western Railroad.

This railroad is known as the oldest railroad line west of the Mississippi River. It is also part of the El Dorado County Historical Museums.

Six years ago, volunteers started giving slow passenger rides every Sunday to visitors. So far, they've given rides to 20,000 people from around the world.

But some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning, vandals destroyed the yellow gang cars and spray painted the porta-potty and storage container.

The biggest damage is on the caboose that is under restoration.

Volunteers believe the vandals got on top of the caboose, smashed the top window, entered and completely trashed the inside of the caboose.

They do have warning signs on the engine and surveillance cameras on the main building. But most of the damage was done on the other side of the station.

They are now adding more cameras on the grounds.

This non-profit group runs solely on donations.

If you'd like to help them get back on their rails, all monetary donations can be sent to:

Attn: Mary Cory, Museum Director

104 Placerville Drive

Placerville, CA 95667