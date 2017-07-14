Family Claims Hospital’s Negligence Led to Teen’s Sudden Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A grieving Stockton family claims San Joaquin General Hospital staff's negligence led to a 15-year-old's death.

Younique Morris died last Thursday.

The 15-year-old was a healthy, active student and cheerleader at Weston Ranch High School in Stockton.

Two weeks ago, Younique complained of ongoing chest pain and was seen by her doctor at San Joaquin General Hospital.

Speaking exclusively to FOX40, Younique's grandmother, Wanda Eli, said the teen's doctor diagnosed her with chest wall pain. She was given pain medication and antibiotics then placed on bed rest.

“Her health just started going downhill," Eli said. "It got to the point where she couldn’t even go up and down a flight of stairs without getting out of breath.”

A few days later she returned to her doctor. The family claims the doctor insisted her illness was minor and she was experiencing inflammation.

Younique's mother was still concerned, so she asked for an X-ray.

Days went by and Younique's health did not improve.

“She felt nobody is helping her and she didn’t really understand what was going through her body but she knew something wasn’t right," Eli said.

Then last Thursday Younique sent her mother a text message.

"I NEED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL, I JUST PASSED OUT, I’M THROWING UP NOW," the message read.

Her older brother rushed her to the emergency room at San Joaquin General where doctors found numerous blood clots in her chest. She died within hours.

Eli and her family have been looking for answers in the midst of their devastation.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Children's Hospital in Oakland. The family said they won't know what exactly killed the teen until about two weeks from Friday.

The family is also raising funds to help pay for the funeral. Younique will be laid to rest in two weeks.

An administrator with the hospital told FOX40 that because of patient confidentiality they cannot comment on the incident.