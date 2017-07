Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Six puppies have a second chance at life thanks to a woman who risked her own life to save them.

A good Samaritan swam into the Mokelumne River this week and pulled the puppies out of a burlap sack after seeing someone drop it into the water.

When she found the chihuahuas she said they were drowning and that she almost did too while rescuing them.

Anna Charlesworth of Animal Friends Connection Human Society in Lodi is fostering the puppies until they are ready to be adopted.