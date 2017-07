Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pia Nepomuceno, director of marketing for West Winds Drive-In, joined us on the patio to talk about the Luau Party happening tomorrow. There will be plenty of activities, musical acts, and of course some dancing. Sacred fire dancer Sequoia also joined us to perform her fire dance act. Enjoy the Luau Party at West Winds Drive-In!

More info:

Luau Party

West Winds Drive-In

Tomorrow, 7/15

6:30pm

9616 Oates Drive

WestWindDi.com