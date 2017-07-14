“Make & Take” with Cowboy Bling Designs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daneé McMahan, owner of Cowboy Bling Designs, joined Gary and Lori to show off some of her cool products. She will be hosting a "Make & Take" event where you get to create your own fun wood signs. The event will be held at the Streets of London Pub in West Sacramento. Danielle Kominek-Bettencourt joined us to talk about hosting the event. Get crafty and enjoy some food and drinks at "Make & Take."

More info:

Cowboy Bling Designs

Make & Take event

July 23rd, 11am

Streets of London Pub

2200 Lake Washington Blvd, West Sacramento

(916) 549-3482

CowBoyBling.net

Facebook: Cowboy Bling