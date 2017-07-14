“Make & Take” with Cowboy Bling Designs

Daneé McMahan, owner of Cowboy Bling Designs, joined Gary and Lori to show off some of her cool products. She will be hosting a "Make & Take" event where you get to create your own fun wood signs. The event will be held at the Streets of London Pub in West Sacramento. Danielle Kominek-Bettencourt joined us to talk about hosting the event. Get crafty and enjoy some food and drinks at "Make & Take."
More info:
Cowboy Bling Designs
Make & Take event
July 23rd, 11am
Streets of London Pub
2200 Lake Washington Blvd, West Sacramento
(916) 549-3482
CowBoyBling.net
Facebook: Cowboy Bling