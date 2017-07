Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kuulei Morena, owner of Hawaiian Grinds, joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to cook up some delicious Hawaiian sloppy joes. She will be showcasing her amazing food at the Marysville Peach Festival. Check it out this weekend!

More info:

Marysville Peach Festival

Friday & Saturday

Historic downtown Marysville O. Street

(530) 749-3954

MarysvillePeachFest.com