Officers Shot At While Conducting Traffic Stop in Stockton

STOCKTON — The police department reports officers were shot at in Stockton Thursday night.

Bear Creek District officers heard at least one gunshot while conducting a traffic stop on North El Dorado Street and East Iris Avenue, according to Chief Eric Jones with the Stockton Police Department. They reportedly “heard something go by them.”

“So we are treating this as another fire arms assault on our officers,” Jones said. “We have reason to believe that it was fired in their direction.”

No one from the traffic stop was responsible for the shooting.

A Stockton patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire June 27 when officers were attempting to pull a car over. That day, officers with the Stockton Police Department were fired at while they were in their vehicles by a passenger traveling in what Jones is now saying was a red Pontiac.

“Gunfire assaults on police officers across the nation are up this year compared to last year so this is really something that’s concerning all of us in law enforcement across the nation,” Jones said.

No one was injured in either incident.

“We know it’s a dangerous job, but to see this on the rise we think is extra concerning,” Jones said.