Black Women United Hosts “Ain’t I a Woman” Rally at the Capitol

SACRAMENTO — Black Women United hosted “Ain’t I a Woman,” an all-inclusive event, in Sacramento in celebration of black women from all walks of life.

Black Women United is a non-profit organization dedicated to the education, protection and advancement of black women.

“By empowering them to be unapologetically who they are, Black Women United strives to diminish hurtful stereotypes, eradicate misogynoir, and return Black women to the forefront of the Women’s Liberation Movement.”

The group met at 9 a.m. Saturday at Crocker Park downtown and marched to the Capitol where they held a rally on the South Side steps.

The goal of “Ain’t I a Woman” was to create a venue where black women could speak their minds, rejoice, cry, heal and love while fighting for their civil rights.

In addition to that, the women plan to partake in community outreach, such as canned food drives, working with the women and children’s shelter, providing free workshops and working with local schools.

