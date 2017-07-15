Disney Parks Name Star Wars Lands Galaxy’s Edge

ANAHEIM (AP) — The new Star Wars-themed park expansions finally have a name: Galaxy’s Edges.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek made the announcement Saturday afternoon in a convention hall at the Disney fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California.

Chapek says Galaxy’s Edge will first open at Disneyland, followed shortly by Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla. Both are expected to open in 2019.

Chapek introduced lead designer of the project, Scott Trowbridge, who said the expansion focuses on two major rides allowing guests to lead their own adventures. The first is a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. The second allows riders to take control of the Millennium Falcon.

The chairman also announced a Star Wars-themed luxury resort at Walt Disney World, which he says is “100% immersive.” Chapek did not announce an opening date.