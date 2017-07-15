Interstate 80 Interchange Dedicated to Fallen Placer County Detective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOOMIS -- A freeway interchange was named in honor of Placer County Detective Michael Davis Jr.

Detective Davis Jr. was killed in the line of duty on October 24, 2014 during a mutli-county crime spree that also killed Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver.

Interstate 80 at Horseshoe Bar in Loomis will now be known as Michael Davis Jr.'s Memorial Interchange.

Detective Davis' brother, who is also a Placer County Deputy, was there for the ceremony Saturday morning. He said his big brother was a role model and his hero.

On Monday Caltrans will be putting up the signs on the east and westbound sides of the freeway.