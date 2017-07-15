Officers Rescue Kittens from Underneath Rio Vista Police Station

RIO VISTA — Police officers made an adorable discovery Wednesday at the Rio Vista Police Department.

The sounds of meowing tipped off Rio Vista officers, who followed the tiny noises to the side of the building.

Sgts. McDowell and Milowe took off the station’s skirting to reveal a litter of newborn kittens. Police believe the six kittens were left alone after their mother was killed on a nearby road.

The tan and brown babies were later transported to a shelter by the Solano Humane Animal Services.