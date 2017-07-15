Oroville Residents Reflect on Trying Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- First the Oroville Dam's Spillway, then the Wall Fire -- Oroville residents have had a tough 2017.

Stephanie Ellis sums it up best.

"Maybe we'll get all of the bad stuff out of the way this year, it will be better next year, I don't know," the Oroville resident told FOX40 Saturday night.

After scorching thousands of acres and destroying 41 homes, the Wall Fire is now 98 percent contained, and locals in Butte County can finally get back to a normal life again.

The Wall Fire hit only five months after the entire town of Oroville, and nearly 200,000 people in total, were evacuated when it was feared a major failure at the Oroville Dam Spillway could threaten everyone anywhere near the Feather River, downstream of the dam's water reserves.

"A lot of people are struggling right now, it seems like it's non-stop in Oroville right now; everybody is under a lot of stress," said resident Patsy Vollendroff.

The caution by some is also countered by a tough mentality by others.

"We're still strong here, it's just one of those hurdles, you fix it and move on," said resident Rick Morton.